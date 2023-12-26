Halal "Burger King" appears in Russia

26 Dec. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the end of 2023, two halal "Burger King" catering establishments began operating in Kazan.

"Since December 2023, two "Burger King" restaurants began operating in Kazan. There all products fully comply with Halal standards. The Halal Standards Committee of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan controls all stages of cooking: from receiving raw materials to creating conditions for consumption",

the restaurant chain said.

It is noted that "Burger King" also received a certificate from the Halal Standards Committee of the regional Spiritual Administration of Muslims, which confirms that the fast food chain can produce dishes that meet this standard.

The company added that it was ready to open halal fast food in other Russian regions.