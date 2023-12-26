Georgia to build largest solar power plant in country

26 Dec. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities plan to implement a project to build the largest solar power plant in the republic.

The construction of a new energy facility will take place with the participation of Masdar from the United Arab Emirates. Information about this was published by the country's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

According to the Ministry, the solar power plant will be located in the municipality of Gardabani.

The Government of the republic notes that the construction of such a facility will make it possible to become less dependent on electricity exports, distribute the load across other sources of power supply and implement a project to create renewable energy sources.

It is noted that in the near future the Georgian authorities will sign a memorandum with the management of Masdar and create a work plan.