Armenia declares closeness of peace with Azerbaijan

26 Dec. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Peace with Azerbaijan has never been so close, the Head of the Armenian government said. He further noted that both Yerevan and Baku needed peace.

"We are advancing the peace process. The Azerbaijani side also has a similar approach. Azerbaijan is taking steps that contribute to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus. An agreement between Yerevan and Baku is possible",

Alen Simonyan said.

Earlier it was reported that during a meeting at an informal summit of the Heads of the CIS countries, the Heads of Azerbaijan and Armenia shook hands.