26 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to concluding a peace treaty. The press secretary of the Russian President announced this on Tuesday.

"They are not opposing sides, they state their full readiness to reach a single document, to finalize peace negotiations, to reach a single document, a peace treaty",

Dmitry Peskov said.

He emphasized that there was no risk in this matter now.

Let us remind you that the day before the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that they had provided Armenia with a response to proposals for a peace treaty. The Ministry added that Baku expected real actions from Yerevan after this.