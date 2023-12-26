Israel eliminates hundreds of terrorists in northern Gaza

26 Dec. 21:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Several hundred Hamas terrorists have been eliminated by the IDF in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

"The IDF fought fiercely, killing hundreds of terrorists, destroying the terrorists' infrastructure and causing serious damage to Hamas, which lost control of these areas",

Ynet portal said.

In addition to this, control has been achieved over areas in the center of Gaza, where Hamas' "decision-making center" is located.

"The center's camps consist of densely populated civilian neighbourhoods, rich in infrastructure that forms the core of Hamas' terror",

Ynet portal said.