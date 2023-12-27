Brent oil price surpasses $81 per barrel

27 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The price of futures contract for Brent crude oil with March delivery on London’s ICE exceeded $81 per barrel yesterday evening for the first time since December 1.

Brent price grew by 2.35% to $81.05 per barrel.

By 17:28 Moscow time, Brent oil futures reached $81.12 (+2.44%). At the same time, futures for WTI crude oil with February delivery rose by 2.59% to $75.68 per barrel.

On Wednesday, oil prices were little changed: Brent crude futures dipped 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $81.02 a barrel by 0415 GMT, while WTI crude edged down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $75.45 a barrel.