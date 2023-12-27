Israel reveals when Hamas to be defeated

27 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The war in the Gaza Strip will last for "many more months," Chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) General Staff Herzi Halevi said.

"It is taking place in a complex area. Therefore, the war will continue for many more months, and we will operate in various ways - so that the achievement will be preserved over time. Currently, we are concentrating our efforts in the southern Gaza Strip - Khan Yunis, the central camps, and further. We will continue to both preserve and intensify our achievements in northern Gaza," Herzi Halevi said.

According to him, the fundamental dismantling of Hamas requires persistent and determined fighting. Halevi stressed that Israel is very determined to get to the Hamas leadership.