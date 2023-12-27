Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders discuss peace agenda

27 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an informal discussion with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in St. Petersburg, the Armenian PM's press secretary reported.

The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of an informal gathering of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states.

The sides discussed the current peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Armenpress reported.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry earlier reported that it has forwarded a reply to Armenia to its latest proposals on a peace treaty.