Abdollahian leaves for Yerevan

27 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for Yerevan on December 27 morning to hold bilateral talks with Armenian officials, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry will host a meeting of the Armenian and Iranian FMs, Ararat Mirzoyan and Hossein Amir Abdollahian, which will be followed by a joint press conference.

The top Iranian diplomat is set to discuss ways of expanding Tehran-Yerevan bilateral relations in the fields of politics, economy, and culture during his visit to Armenia.