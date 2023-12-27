Russia and Iran eye expanding of trade cooperation

27 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked by phone with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on December 26, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Amir-Abdollahian expressed their intention to boost Russia-Iran cooperation in trade and economics during a telephone conversation.

"Mutual intention to further increase bilateral trade and economic cooperation was expressed, including by relying on the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran signed on December 25 in St. Petersburg," the statement reads.

In addition, topical issues of bilateral, regional and international agenda were also discussed.