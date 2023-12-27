What oil market anticipating in 2024?

27 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak expects the Brent oil price at $80-$85 per barrel next year, broadly in line with current levels..

He told Rossiya-24 state TV that Russia expects that the export of oil and petroleum products to Europe will account for no more than 4% to 5% of total supplies in 2023 from about 40-45%.

According to the deputy PM, in the current circumstances, China and India became Russia’s major partners instead, with China’s share amounting to 45% to 50%.

"The main partners in the current situation are China, whose share has grown to approximately 45-50%, and, of course, India...Earlier, there basically were no supplies to India; in two years, the total share of supplies to India has come to 40%," Novak said.

Novak noted that agreements were being finalised with China on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project, which would increase the capacity for such supplies. The price, terms of supplies and payment are being defined.