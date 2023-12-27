UN accuses Israel of deporting Gaza population

The United Nations special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons said Israel is seeking to permanently alter the composition of Gaza’s population.
The UN official said in the release that the Jewsish state is seeking to permanently alter the composition of Gaza’s population with ever-expanding evacuation orders and attacks on civilian infrastructures in southern Gaza.
"Since October 7 when the conflict began, 85% percent of Gaza’s population has been internally displaced. The only logical conclusion is that Israel’s military operation in Gaza aims to deport the majority of the civilian population en masse,” the release reads.