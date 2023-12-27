Novak hopes Turkey gas hub begins operating in 2024

27 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the gas hub in Turkey could start operating in 2024.

"Today it is necessary to use the successful experience of Russia and Gazprom in pricing, which we have on an electronic platform in St. Petersburg. We agreed with our partners on the preparation of a roadmap, which will be adopted in the near future, and we will use its parameters to ensure the project gets underway," Novak said.

He noted that Turkish representatives will visit St. Petersburg soon to get acquainted with Russia's experience.