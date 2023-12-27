Kremlin: Baku and Yerevan have political will to sign peace treaty

27 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia sees the political will of Azerbaijan and Armenia to conclude a peace agreement and supports this step, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the Russian side notes that Armenia and Azerbaijan "are moving towards the completion of work on the peace treaty.

"We hope that this will happen as soon as possible. Of course, not at the expense of quality. That is why, together with everyone, we are waiting for the completion of this work. The main thing is that we see the presence of political will on both sides, both in Baku and in Yerevan. Of course, we support this," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the conclusion of such a treaty will be useful both for the two countries and for the stability of peace in the entire region.

Peskov added that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia did not hold talks in Petersburg, but had opportunity for short contact.