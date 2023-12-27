Krasnodar, Sochi to celebrate New Year amid extremely warm weather

27 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The New Year in Krasnodar and Sochi will be abnormally warm. On the Black Sea coast, weather forecasters promise up to +15 °C.

The Krasnodar Territory will celebrate New Year amid extremely warm weather. The last day of 2023 residents of Krasnodar will see +11 °C. The first day of 2024 the Kuban capital will meet with the temperatures of +8 °C.

Forecasters note that at the Black Sea coast of the region, it will also be abnormally warm. In particular, in Sochi, on December 31, the air will warm up to +15 °C. The rain is also expected.

Meteorologists predict that it will be rainy in many Kuban regions on the New Year's Eve and afterward.

Earlier, the Avtodor company reported on the deteriorating weather. Drivers in the Krasnodar Territory are warned about possible precipitation and poor visibility on the roads.