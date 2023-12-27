Abkhazia approves transfer of state dacha in Pitsunda to Russia

27 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Abkhaz parliament voted to transfer the state dacha in Pitsunda to Russia. The corresponding agreement was concluded nearly 2 years ago.

At a meeting on Wednesday, members of the Abkhazian parliament voted to transfer the state dacha in Pitsunda to Russia.

26 deputies voted for ratification of the agreement, formalized in January 2022.

“At an extraordinary session with 28 deputie present, we adopted three laws and ratified the agreement by 26 votes. We accepted all the documents in the first, second, and third final reading,”

– the Speaker of the Abkhazian Parliament said.

The parliament meeting was accompanied by a protest organized by the local opposition regarding the transfer of the dacha to Russia. Demonstrators noted that the decision is contrary to the Constitution.

The law was signed by the President of the Republic, Aslan Bzhania.