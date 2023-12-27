Climber found dead on Mount Kazbek

27 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers found a climber after a 5-day search and rescue operation. A 45-year-old man died near the Gergeti glacier.

In Georgia, for 5 days, rescuers conducted a search and rescue operation to find the climber who went missing on Mount Kazbek.

Today, the rescue operation was stopped. The man was found dead near the Gergeti glacier. His body was pulled out from under the snow.

This morning, a border police helicopter was involved in the search and rescue operation.

A few days ago, the man tried to climb Mount Kazbek despite the bad weather.

The last time the climber made contact on December 23.