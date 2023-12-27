Principal in Ingushetia suspected of receiving 15 salaries

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
In Ingushetia, a local school principal is suspected of employing “dead souls”. The estimated damage amounted to hundreds of millions.
The school principal in Ingushetia became a defendant in a criminal case, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic reports.
“The investigative department of the Sunzhensky intermunicipal police department initiated a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud) against the principal of one of the schools in the city of Sunzha,”
– the press service of the ministry reports.
The principal, using his official position, in 2019-2022, fictiously hired 15 people to work in the educational institution, thus receiving their salaries.
Over the entire period, he appropriated nearly 870,000 rubles.