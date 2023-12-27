Iran awaits of Armenian consulate opening in Tabriz

27 Dec. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, negotiations between the heads of the foreign ministries of Armenia and Iran took place in Yerevan. Following their results, the ministers held a joint press conference.

Iran hopes for the prompt opening of an Armenian consulate in Tabriz. The relevant statement was made by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic following negotiations with his Armenian counterpart.

“We have announced Tehran’s consent to the opening of the Consulate General of Armenia in Tabriz, and we hope that in the first weeks of the new year, together with my Armenian colleague, we will participate in the official opening ceremony of the Consulate General,”

– Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

He also noted that Iran stands for the establishment of a stable peace in the South Caucasus and can become a guarantor of these efforts. In addition, the minister drew attention to the fact that Iran supports the launch of the North-South corridor and the concept of the “Crossroads of the World” announced by the leadership of Armenia.