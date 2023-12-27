Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint opens on December 29

27 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Rosgranstroy

The authorities of Dagestan announced when the Yarag-Kazmalyar customs post, located on the border between Russia and Azerbaijan, will be opened after a large-scale reconstruction.

The Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint, located in the Magaramkent region, has been completely reconstructed and will be put into operation on December 29, the administration of the head of Dagestan informed.

The opening ceremony will be augmented with a teleconference. The opening will be attended by the head of the Ministry of Transport, Vitaly Savelyev, as well as the head of the republic, Sergey Melikov. The heads of the federal border and customs services will also participate in the opening.