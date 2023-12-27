Cashless payment becomes popular among commuters in Dagestan

27 Dec. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The popularity of contactless technology among Dagestan commuters increased 3 times. This year, over 10 million residents of the North Caucasus Federal District used non-cash payments, and Dagestan is the 1st in this category.

In 2023, non-cash payments gained popularity among commuters in Dagestan - payments increased 3 times compared to 2022.

4 mln transactions were made in the region, thus, it occupies the first place among the republics of the North Caucasus Federal District. Next comes Karachay-Cherkessia, where over 3.5 mln transactions were made.

In total, this year, residents of the Caucasus used contactless technology to pay for commuting over 10 mln times, which is 2.7 more comparing to the previous year.