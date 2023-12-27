More people chose Abkhazia to celebrate New Year

27 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

This year, the New Year holidays in Abkhazia have become even more popular than the previous year. Sales volumes, according to tour operators, have increased several times.

Abkhazia is among the most popular destinations for the New Year 2024, ATOR informs.

"The mild winter, varied excursion program and affordable prices for accommodation and other services have become a reason why so many tourists chose to spend their winter holidays in this region,”

– ATOR reports.

Thus, according to Intourist, in 2024, the sales of the New Year’s tours to Abkhazia increased 3.5 times compared to the previous year.

According to the tour operator, in late December, tourists are making reservations for the February and March holidays.