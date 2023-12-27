Azerbaijani diplomats expelled from France

27 Dec. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Paris reacted to the expulsion of French embassy employees from Baku. In response, France expelled the Azerbaijani diplomats.

Two Azerbaijani diplomats are expelled from France, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France informs.

The Foreign Ministry clarified that the French side took into account Azerbaijan’s decision to declare two French diplomats who worked at the French Embassy in Baku persona non grata.

"We categorically refute the accusations made by Azerbaijan to justify its decision,”

– the French Foreign Ministry informs.

The ministry clarified that the decision taken today was therefore a retaliatory step.