Türkiye expects Sweden to make progress on NATO membership

27 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dinara Khairova

According to the adviser to the Turkish President, Ankara expects serious progress from Stockholm regarding Sweden's accession to NATO. Sweden's membership protocol has already been approved.

Adviser to the Turkish leader, Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç said that Stockholm has taken serious steps to join NATO.

Earlier, the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Turkish Parliament approved the protocol on Sweden's membership in the alliance, and it was submitted to the General Assembly for consideration.

"Sweden has made changes to its legislation and constitution. After the Madrid summit, Sweden has taken serious steps. If you say that 100% of them have been implemented, then in fact these steps, especially when amending laws, are not the most simple,”

- Akif Çağatay Kılıç said.