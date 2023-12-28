Rosatom opens branch in Cairo

28 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation announced opening of a representative office in Egypt at an official presentation at a Cairo hotel.

"Opening a representative office in Egypt is a milestone in our strive to strengthen ties between Egypt and Rosatom," the Russian nuclear powerhouse said.

Rosatom is currently cooperating with Egypt to build the North African country’s first nuclear power plant, El Dabaa. It will be built in Matrouh Governorate, about 300 km northwest of Cairo, on the Mediterranean coast, TASS recalls.

This is Rosatom’s first large project in Africa. By 2028, the Russian corporation will build four units equipped with a VVER-1200 reactor. It will deliver nuclear fuel, train personnel, and provide support in the operation and servicing for the first 10 years of the operation of each unit. Egypt expects its maiden nuclear power plant to reach full capacity by 2030.