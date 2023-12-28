Türkiye expects U.S. to keep promises on F-16 sale

28 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye expects Washington to fulfill its commitments on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during his phone talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan said Ankara expects the US administration and Congress to act in accordance with the “spirit of alliance and fulfill the commitments made.”

Türkiye is seeking to purchase from the US the latest model F-16 Block 70 aircraft, as well as 79 modernization kits to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level.

Fidan also told Blinken that the process regarding Sweden's NATO membership continues under the jurisdiction of the Turkish parliament.

The recent developments in Gaza were also discussed during the phone call. Fidan emphasized the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the commencement of peace talks.