President launches new green power plants in Uzbekistan

28 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in the commissioning ceremony and connecting to the network six large renewable energy facilities.

In total, 5 solar and 1 wind power plant with a total capacity of 2.4 gigawatts have been put into operation in Uzbekistan.

According to the head of state, Uzbekistan is implementing a large-scale program to reform and increase the sustainability of the energy system.

The UAE’s Masdar has completed projects for constructing three modern photovoltaic stations in Jizzakh, Samarkand, and Surkhandarya regions with a total capacity of 900 megawatts. The first stage of a wind power plant with a capacity of 500 megawatts was built in Tomdi district of Navoi region.

In addition, in the Bukhara and Kashkadarya regions, the Chinese company China Gezhouba Group has implemented the first stage of the project of two solar stations with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts.