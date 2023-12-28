Russian and Azerbaijani governments sum up the year results

28 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the press service of the Russian government reported.

It was noted that the heads of governments discuss current issues of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation. The ministers paid particular attention to interaction in the industry and transport sphere.

In addition, Mishustin and Asadov discussed cooperative efforts in the Commonwealth of Independent States and other multilateral formats.