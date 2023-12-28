FM: Azerbaijan and Iran ease tensions in relations

28 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Relations with neighboring states have priority place in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2023.

The minister recalled that six visits were made by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the states of Central Asia in 2023.

Bayramov also recalled that on January 27 this year, as a result of a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, the embassy personnel was evacuated.

He noted that Azerbaijan's tensions in relations with Iran were eased.

“Along with this, high-level contact took place between the two countries on the issue under consideration. As a result, it was possible to mitigate the tension in Azerbaijani-Iranian relations,” Bayramov said.

According to him, Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was closed due to specific reasons.