Bayramov: All initiatives on peace treaty came from Baku

28 Dec. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a press conference following the results of the outgoing year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Baku had received from Yerevan another package of proposals for a peace agreement.

He also noted that Armenia did not allow significant progress to be made in the negotiations due to the constant failure to fulfill its obligations.

Bayramov proposed holding negotiations of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the border of the two countries. He also expressed hope for meetings in Baku and Yerevan.

In addition to this, the Minister said that the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process should not become hostage to third countries.

He recalled that all initiatives related to the peace agreement came from Azerbaijan.

"There are many sensitive points here. The point is that a document should be signed, the universal principles of which were accepted by both parties and formed the basis of relations. Of course, this will not be a solution to all issues",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.