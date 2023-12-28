Azerbaijani MFA: Moscow plays important role in Baku-Yerevan peace process

28 Dec. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, spoke about relations between Baku and Moscow during a press conference following the results of the outgoing year.

He noted that Russia recognized the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The Miinster also said that Russia was an important player in the conflict's settlement.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin considers Karabakh to be Azerbaijani territory in accordance with international law. Moscow plays an important role in the post-conflict period",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The Minister added that Azerbaijan would always support the positive contributions of third countries to the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.