Upper Lars opens for passenger transport

28 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

By the evening, the Georgian Military Road resumed passenger cars' traffic.

The roadway has been cleared of snow and traffic on the road is safe.

"On the Vladikavkaz - Lars section, traffic is allowed for passenger cars and buses, except for heavy vehicles. It is allowed in both directions from 16:00 on December 28, 2023 until further notice",

Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia said.

At the Upper Lars checkpoint, a line of trucks stretches for several kilometers. About 3 thousand trucks are waiting to cross the checkpoint.