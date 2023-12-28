IDPs receive keys to apartments in Lachin

28 Dec. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, another 25 families returned to the city of Lachin. They will celebrate housewarming before the New Year.

The keys to apartments in Lachin were given to families who returned to their hometown after many years. It happened during the ceremony with the participation of employees of the special mission of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin region of the East Zangezur economic region, the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and Lachin Service improvement OJSC and other officials.

All conditions for a comfortable life have been created in the restored city. Modern residential areas, schools, and kindergartens have been built.