28 Dec. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Caspian Sea was shaken by an earthquake, the magnitude of the natural phenomenon was 3.1.

Seismologists recorded tremors in the sea, north of Baku. The hypocenter was located at a depth of 16 km, 20 km north of Nardaran station, which is 25 km north of the Azerbaijani capital.

The information came from the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan.