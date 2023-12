28 Dec. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced that an embassy of the republic will be established in Thailand in 2024.

He also noted that next year Azerbaijan would establish embassies in two more countries.

"At the same time, our diplomatic missions will begin to operate in the Sultanate of Oman and Afghanistan",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.

In the outgoing year, 2023, the number of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad reached 90.