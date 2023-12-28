Who will be the new Israeli Foreign Minister

28 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

It has become known that Israel Katz will be appointed to the post of Israeli Foreign Minister. He will replace the outgoing Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Let us remind you that after his resignation, Cohen will head the country's Ministry of Energy.

"The government will confirm on Sunday the appointment of Israel Katz as Foreign Minister. He will replace Eli Cohen",

Ynet said.

It is also known that Cohen will keep his post in the Cabinet of Ministers responsible for Israel's political security.

Let us note that the rotation was established at the time of government formation