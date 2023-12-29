RPL speaks about current relations with UEFA

29 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of the Russian Premier League commented on the current level of relations with UEFA.

According to Alexander Alaev, they have a working relationship.

"Personal relations? UEFA invites me to all events, I attend them, constructive work is carried out. We can say that the relationship is a working one",

the Head of RPL said.

He also drew attention to the fact that there are currently a lot of Russians in the organization.

"Now, there is a record number of representatives from Russia in UEFA. What is the exact number of people? I worked a lot in the RFU, it seems to me that this has never happened before",

Alexander Alaev said.