RPL speaks about current relations with UEFA

The President of the Russian Premier League commented on the current level of relations with UEFA.
According to Alexander Alaev, they have a working relationship.
"Personal relations? UEFA invites me to all events, I attend them, constructive work is carried out. We can say that the relationship is a working one",
the Head of RPL said.
He also drew attention to the fact that there are currently a lot of Russians in the organization.
"Now, there is a record number of representatives from Russia in UEFA. What is the exact number of people? I worked a lot in the RFU, it seems to me that this has never happened before",
Alexander Alaev said.