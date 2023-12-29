Earthquake-resistant houses to be built in Istanbul

29 Dec. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Earthquake-resistant houses will be built in Istanbul, the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change reported. It is noted that residents of areas included in the risk zone will receive the keys to apartments in these buildings. In total, it is planned to build about a million such houses.

"In Istanbul, 12 reserve districts have been chosen where new housing will be built. Within several years, we plan to build about 1 million earthquake-resistant houses there",

Mehmet Özhaseki said.

First, about six hundred unstable houses will be resettled, of which there are about 1.5 million in Istanbul.

Earlier, the Head of Türkiye said that Istanbul could be shaken by an earthquake and that it was necessary to prepare for it. Its magnitude can be equal to 7 or higher.