"Georgian Dream" gives its word: Georgia to be ready to join EU in 2030

29 Dec. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Dream party's leader, Irakli Kobakhidze, promised that the country would be fully ready to become a member of the European Union by 2030.

"We can give our word that Georgia will be ready to join the European Union by 2030",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He emphasized that over two years Georgia had significantly improved its economic performance. Kobakhidze added that this was one of the main factors for joining the Union.

The Head of the party also said that this year, on the way to European integration, Georgia's economic indicators broke away from Moldova by $8 billion.

"When the question of membership comes up, the main criterion will still be the economy",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.