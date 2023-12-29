Gazprom ready for increased gas demand in world

29 Dec. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, spoke about how much the demand for natural gas on the world market will grow in the coming decades.

"As for the use of gas in the world. The general opinion of experts is that the growth in demand for gas will continue. Within 25 years in the world it will grow by 43%. And the most important thing is that we are ready for this",

Miller said.

He added that the company was cooperating with interested countries and was actively developing ties with the East. Work is underway with China, and soon it is planned to conclude 15-year contracts with the countries of Central Asia.