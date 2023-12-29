Bennett: Israel took revenge on Iran in 2022

29 Dec. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The former head of the Jewish government, Naftali Bennett, said that Israel attacked Iranian territory on his orders in February last year, 2022.

"As Prime Minister, I instructed security forces to make Tehran pay for its decision to fund terrorism. After Tehran carried out two unsuccessful drone strikes on Israel in February 2022, we destroyed a drone base on Iranian soil",

Naftali Bennett said.

He further hinted that a high-ranking Iranian official had also been assassinated on his orders in May 2022.

"In March 2022, an Iranian terrorist unit tried to kill Israeli tourists in Türkiye and failed. Soon after this, the unit commander was killed in the center of Tehran",

Naftali Bennett said.