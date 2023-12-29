When will Russia and Iran conclude a currency agreement?

29 Dec. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

An agreement on trade in national currencies may be signed by Moscow and Tehran in the first quarter of the coming year, such dates were announced by the head of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammad Farzin.

"Our exports to Russia have exceeded the growth of imports from this country, which means that we benefit from trade with Russia",

Mohammad Farzin said.

The Head of the Iranian Central Bank also added that after the signing of a full-scale agreement between Tehran and the EAEU on a free trade zone, the tariff on almost 90% of Russian, Iranian, Kazakh and Kyrgyz goods was zeroed out. It significantly helps Iranian entrepreneurs, ISNA reports.

Let us remind your that a few days ago Farzin came to Moscow, where he met with his Russian counterpart.