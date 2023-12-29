Ruble strengthens before New Year

29 Dec. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the trading data, the US currency is becoming cheaper on the Moscow Exchange.

This morning, the dollar exchange rate was less than 89 rubles. It was at this level for the first time since November 30.

In particular, by 11:20 Moscow time the dollar had fallen in price to 88.99 rubles (-0.41%).

Three minutes later, it dropped even further to 88.97 rubles, falling in price by 0.44%.

The euro and the yuan also fell. The cost of the first currency at the auction fell by 1.05% to 98.57 rubles. The second was traded at 12.508 rubles. Thus, the fall amounted to 0.73%.