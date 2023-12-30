ISIS members nabed in Türkiye

30 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish security forces nabbed 32 suspects, including three senior members of the ISIS terror group banned in Russia, who were plotting to attack synagogues, churches and the Iraqi Embassy in Türkiye, according to security officials.

In a coordinated operation conducted at dawn by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Turkish police in nine different cities, the senior terrorists and 29 other individuals linked with them were apprehended.

The operation resulted in the seizure of numerous digital materials belonging to the terror group.