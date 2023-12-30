Georgian Dream explains its unprecedented rating

30 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze said his party's approval rating had reached its "high" since its assuming of office in 2012 following the country’s obtaining of the European Union membership candidate status earlier this month.

Referring to the latest polls and party data, Kobakhidze said the approval rating had reached nearly 60%, and that the United National Movement - the largest opposition faction - had come in second with a below 20% rating.

Pointing to the ratings, he claimed only GD and UNM had a chance of gaining seats in the legislative body in next year's parliamentary elections, and added other opposition groups entering the Parliament would make "no difference" due to their alleged alliance and cooperation with the latter.

According to Kobakhidze, the authorities had made "all efforts and legal amendments" to eliminate "election speculations" through introduction of electronic voting and noted if the opposition attempted to "manipulate figures" after the race - in reference to allegations about the 2020 elections - they would "definitely fail".