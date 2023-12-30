РУС ENG

What date will the population reach 8 billion?

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on January it will stand at more than 8 billion people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1%. At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second,  Associated Press reported.

The growth rate for the U.S. in the past year was 0.53%, about half the worldwide figure. The U.S. added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year’s Day of 335.8 million people.

"If the current pace continues through the end of the decade, the 2020s could be the slowest-growing decade in U.S. history, yielding a growth rate of less than 4% over the 10-year-period from 2020 to 2030," demographer at The Brookings Institution William Frey said.

