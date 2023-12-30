What date will the population reach 8 billion?

30 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on January it will stand at more than 8 billion people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1%. At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, Associated Press reported.

The growth rate for the U.S. in the past year was 0.53%, about half the worldwide figure. The U.S. added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year’s Day of 335.8 million people.