Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan ready for peace with Armenia

30 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku does not see any serious obstacles to concluding a peace treaty with Armenia, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with TRT World.

The official noted the informal conversation between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the margins of the meeting of the CIS heads of state in St.Petersburg was assessed by Baku as a fruitful and constructive engagement to promote the peace agenda between the two countries.

“We do not see any serious obstacles to concluding a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan noted that it is a little difficult to talk about specific dates, since further negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are still necessary to complete the process.