Argentina rejects BRICS membership

30 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Argentine President Javier Milei has officially notified BRICS members that his country will not join the group, the TN television channel reported, citing the Infobae online newspaper.

The Argentine leader wrote in his letter that he did not consider the country’s participation in BRICS appropriate now.

"Milei had sent official notifications to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Infobae reported.

Milei took presidential office on December 10. He has reiterated his intention not to foster ties with Brazil, China and Russia over disagreement with their policies, but simultaneously asserted that he will not bar private businesses from doing business with them. Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino said on November 30 that the country would not join BRICS.