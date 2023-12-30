Gazprom to sign 15-year contracts with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

Gazprom is going to sign fifteen-year contracts with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan by mid-2024, CEO Alexey Miller said.
According to him, the second stage of increasing gas transport capacities in the Middle Asia - Center corridor is being implemented with a very tight deadline. Miller noted that the task has been set again for an extremely short period, to start supplying much higher volumes by November 1, 2025.
"Mid-term fifteen-year contracts we negotiated with our partners in Kyrgyzstan, in Kazakhstan, and in Uzbekistan will be made in the middle of the next year at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the CEO said.