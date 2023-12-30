Gazprom to sign 15-year contracts with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

30 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Gazprom is going to sign fifteen-year contracts with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan by mid-2024, CEO Alexey Miller said.

According to him, the second stage of increasing gas transport capacities in the Middle Asia - Center corridor is being implemented with a very tight deadline. Miller noted that the task has been set again for an extremely short period, to start supplying much higher volumes by November 1, 2025.