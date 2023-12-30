Vladimir Putin sends New Year greetings to Ilham Aliyev

30 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Christmas and New Year 2024 greetings to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Kremlin press service reported.

In his greetings to Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin wrote that in 2023 Russia and Azerbaijan were successful in developing their allied relations, while regular meetings between the two leaders helped achieve mutually beneficial agreements in various areas.

The Russian leader expressed hope that these fruitful joint efforts will continue both in terms of the bilateral agenda and for building stronger peace and security in the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea region.